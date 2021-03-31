Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.86% at 29,178.80

For the fiscal year of 2020/21, the Nikkei gained by 54.2% - the biggest climb in the index since the fiscal year of 1972/73





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is seen down 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite is also marked lower by 0.6% so far on the day.





US futures are keeping more tepid with little change observed, trading near flat levels to start European trading. That despite higher Treasury yields once again, with 10-year yields up nearly 3 bps to 1.73% as we get things going.





The Topix is also seen shedding 1% so there's not much window dressing going on in Japanese stocks despite being the end of the fiscal year. On the month itself, the Nikkei is seen trading higher by 0.7% though.