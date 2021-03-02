Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.86% at 29,408.17

A softer mood in Asia as the rebound yesterday falters





The risk mood is keeping on the softer side, after China warned of bubbles and financial risks earlier - tempering with the mood in Asian equities today. For the Nikkei, the key trendline support is still holding for the time being.





The Hang Seng is down 1.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.8%. Elsewhere, US futures are also looking more subdued as the bounce yesterday hits a stumbling block despite the bond market keeping a calmer mood so far on the day.





In the major currencies space, the dollar is more bid across the board with the loonie lagging behind as oil prices are also tracking lower just below $60 in anticipation of the OPEC+ meetings later on in the week.