Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.96% at 28,546.18

A rough day for Asian equities as risk is tilted to the softer side









This comes as S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% ahead of European trading.





In turn, this is putting some light pressure on commodity currencies with the aussie and kiwi leading declines in the major currencies space.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Of note, NZD/USD is down to 0.7175 and tracking back under its 100-hour moving average, closing in on a test of its 200-hour moving average at 0.7170.

A bumpy day in Wall Street is making for some uneasiness in the new week, with Asian stocks retreating alongside US futures today. The Hang Seng is down 2.4% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.4% going into the closing stages.