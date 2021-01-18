Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.97% at 28,242.21

Japanese stocks retreat amid mixed mood in Asia





The Nikkei pulls back from 30-year highs to start the new week as Asian equities generally follow the softer mood in Wall Street from the end of last week.





Hong Kong and Chinese stocks are faring better though, bolstered by better Chinese GDP figures earlier in the day here . The Hang Seng is up 0.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up 0.9% heading into the closing stages of the day currently.





Elsewhere, S&P 500 futures are down 0.1% as the market reflects a more tepid and cautious mood ahead of European morning trade.





The dollar is keeping steadier as such while we are seeing a modest rebound in precious metals after a soft opening to the week. Silver is up by over 1% now to just above $25 following a decline of 2% in the early stages, nearly touching $24 at the start of the day.