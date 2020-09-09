Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.04% at 23,032.54

Asian equities follow Wall Street lower





But the slump could've been worse as stocks recover a little from the lows posted earlier. The Hang Seng is down 0.8% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.1% currently.





The rout in US equities yesterday is still the main talking point in the market, though there are some calmer tones observed in US futures going into European trading.





S&P 500 futures are up ~0.3% while Nasdaq futures are up ~0.9%, though the risk mood is still arguably more fragile all things considered.





Major currencies are also keeping more cautious with little change and mixed tones across dollar pairs observed so far to start the day.