Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.04% at 26,436.39

Another rough day for Asian equities





The risk mood is keeping more on the defensive once again, with Japanese stocks ending the day lower while the Hang Seng is down 1.1% and the Shanghai Composite seen down 1.3% going into the closing stages of the day.





S&P 500 futures are also down 0.5% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.2%.





That said, just be reminded that this is Christmas trading week and liquidity conditions are not as ripe as they should be normally.





The news on the latest virus strain is perhaps one of the reasons lending to the softer risk sentiment but as mentioned yesterday, the conditions this week also provide some allowance and scope for a pullback after the moves since November.