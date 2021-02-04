Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.06% at 28,341.95

Asian equities fall as risk sentiment moderates on the week





Japanese equities slump as rising yields add to some uneasiness in the market but the drop also comes amid some moderation in risk sentiment after the gains this week.





Adding to that is a slight jump in short-term rates in China once again, bringing back concerns about liquidity constraints ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. The PBOC also didn't do much to ease those nerves with the latest injection today.





The Hang Seng is down by 1.2% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.7%, while S&P 500 futures erased slight gains to be down by 0.2% currently.





In FX, the dollar continues to hold steadier across the board with EUR/USD still knocking on the door of a firmer test of 1.2000 while USD/JPY is keeping with a break above the 105.00 handle for the time being.