Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.11% at 20,455.44

Asian equities hold lower after the poor performance by Wall St overnight

The global risk appetite took a hit overnight and the situation in Argentina and Hong Kong, which is continuing into today, isn't helping with sentiment in the region either. Asian equities are taking a bit of a beating as a result with the Hang Seng down by 1.8% currently.





US and European futures are displaying a much calmer mood though and with the bond market holding steady to start the day, it is feeding some steadiness into the currencies space as we begin the session today.





US 10-year yields are little changed at 1.642% while USD/JPY sits near 105.40 currently amid a steadier dollar in the new day.



