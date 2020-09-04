Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.11% at 23,205.43

Asian equities follow US stocks lower to end the week









Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 1.5% and the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.2% as the softer mood from US trading yesterday continues to reverberate.





US futures are also keeping lower on the day, though off earlier lows at least, as the market appears to be more tepid in anticipation of the US jobs report later.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Major currencies are little changed on the session amid tighter ranges. EUR/USD is stuck within a 19 pips range between 1.1839 and 1.1858 so far today.

It is a red day for Asian equities to end the week, with stocks following the sharp losses in US indices yesterday. The Nikkei ends the day down by a little over 1%, but it is actually up by 1.4% still in terms of weekly performance.