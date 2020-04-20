Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.15% at 19,669.12

Japanese stocks slump to kick start the new week









It is a mixed picture for risk so far today with European futures keeping slightly higher, while bond yields are mildly lower currently.





In the currencies space, the overall mood is also mixed with the yen sitting lower while commodity currencies are also down on the day as the dollar keeps firm.







See here for global coronavirus case data

USD/JPY is at 107.90 while AUD/USD is down to 0.6343 to start the European morning.

A mixed picture for Asian stocks today, with some hints of softness amid lingering concerns surrounding the virus outbreak in the region. The Hang Seng is also down by 0.2% so far today, with US futures down by around 0.5% currently.