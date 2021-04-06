Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.30% at 29,696.63

A bit of a pullback in Asian equities today

The Nikkei clipped the 30,000 mark for the first time in just over two weeks yesterday but failed to hang on above that as a stronger yen from overnight trading, among other factors, weighed on the index. The Topix also closed 1.5% lower on the day.





Elsewhere, Chinese equities are still struggling somewhat with the Shanghai Composite down 0.2% despite more upbeat PMI data from earlier. That said, better economic prospects may prove to be a double-edged sword as it reaffirms fears of policy tightening.