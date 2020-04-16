Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.33% at 19,290.20

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Japanese stocks end the day softer after the drop in Wall Street yesterday

Asian equities are trading more mixed with the Hang Seng down by 0.8% while the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.1% ahead of the closing stages. The turnaround in US futures is also helping the risk mood a little but it isn't really changing things all too much in FX.

The dollar is still leading the charge, with USD/JPY keeping higher by around 0.4% just under 108.00 ahead of European trading.

