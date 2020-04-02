Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.37% at 17,818.72

Another rough day for Japanese stocks









The Hang Seng and Chinese equities are keeping slightly higher as stimulus hopes by Beijing continue to fuel some optimism in the region at least.





Elsewhere, US futures are also keeping slightly higher by just over 1% currently as we look to begin the European morning.







ForexLive

In the currencies space, trading remains more tepid for the most part but risk currencies are at least advancing, with the loonie, kiwi and aussie leading gains.

AUD/USD is up by 0.6% to just above 0.6100 as we begin the session.





It has not been a good start to the month for the Nikkei as Asian equities remain more mixed in trading today, with investors continue to take in the ongoing economic damage caused by the virus outbreak.