Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.41% at 29,792.05

A rough day in general for Asian equities





The selloff in US stocks yesterday reverberated to Asia today, as the plunge in oil prices also sparked some added jitters in the market.





The Nikkei got an added hit from the BOJ, after the central bank said that ETF purchases will track the Topix instead moving forward. In contrast, the latter ended the day up 0.2% after having traded lower for the most part amid the softer mood.





The Hang Seng is down 2.2% while the Shanghai Composite is down 1.9% on the day, trading at the lows for the day now going into the closing stages.





Nasdaq futures are slightly pressured once again, down 0.3%, and that is keeping the risk mood more tepid ahead of European morning trade.



