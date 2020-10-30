Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.52% at 22,977.13

The drop today sees the Nikkei hover around its 100-day moving average









Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is seen down by 2.0% now while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.0% going into the closing stages of the day.





US futures have slumped heavily ahead of European trading with Nasdaq futures leading losses, down by 2.3%. S&P 500 futures are down by 1.9%.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

In the currencies space, the yen is leading gains amid the more defensive risk tilt with the dollar keeping more mixed so far. USD/JPY is trading at the lows close to 104.15-20 but is sandwiched between large option expiries at 104.00 and 104.50 once again.