Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.97% at 21,046.24

Tokyo's main index struggles as equities fall in Asian trading

The Nikkei is leading losses seen in Asia after Japanese trade data saw exports slide for a seventh consecutive month - and more than expected - prompting Japanese stocks to fall amid growing concerns about the slowing global economy.





The heavyweight tech and industrials sectors led losses, with softer sentiment from US equities overnight and futures today also helping to see other Asian equities marked lower. The Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are both down by 0.6% currently.





The sentiment is seen spilling over to Europe as well and is helping to give the yen a bit of a push as we begin European morning trade. USD/JPY holds near session lows now at 107.62 also backed by a weaker dollar on the day.



