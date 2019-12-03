Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.64% at 23,379.81

Asian stocks end lower but recover after a rough start









US futures are back up to sit higher by 0.1% while other Asian indices have also pared earlier losses to near flat levels now. The Hang Seng is down by 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.1% ahead of the closing stages.







ForexLive

The overall risk mood looks to be more balanced with some bit-part relief seen after yesterday's beat down for the time being. USD/JPY sits higher at 109.20 with bond yields also inching higher as we begin the European morning.

Equities in the region are in the red but things could've been much worse considering how bad the situation was to start the day. The heavy losses seen earlier owed much to the poor performance in Wall St overnight but investors are finding some relief in the new day.