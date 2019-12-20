Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.20% at 23,816.63

Asian equities more mixed to end the week









The Hang Seng is up by 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.1% currently as investors struggle in search for solid direction towards the end of the week.







The overall risk mood remains rather muted with US futures keeping flat and little change is seen among bond yields to begin the session. USD/JPY is keeping a little lower at 109.32 but remains in a 10 pips range in trading so far today.

Japanese stocks failed to take heart in the better performance in US stocks overnight with a more mixed mood observed among Asian equities today.