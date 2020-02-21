Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.39% at 23,386.74

Asian equities unable to shake off coronavirus jitters this week









China is the major exception though as mainland stocks look set for a stronger close this week, despite paring earlier gains in the day currently. The CSI 300 index looks set to post nearly 4.0% gains this week despite keeping near flat levels today.





The Hang Seng is now down by 0.9% while US futures are down by 0.5% ahead of European morning trade. US Treasury 10-year yields are down by 2.9 bps to 1.486%.







ForexLive

The overall risk mood remains softer as we look towards the session ahead, and that should keep the likes of gold and the franc a bit more bid with the aussie and kiwi bearing the brunt of the beating still.

The Nikkei closes near the lows for the day and it a similar mood is being reflected across the region as coronavirus fears continue to cast a shadow over Asian equities this week. On the week, the Nikkei was down by 1.3%.