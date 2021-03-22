Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.07% at 29,174.15

No reprieve for Japanese stocks after BOJ ETF decision





Even the Topix fell by 1.1% on the day, despite BOJ efforts to reaffirm that they will still step into the market to purchase ETFs if and when necessary.





As much as the BOJ claims that removing the numerical value on a set amount of purchases does not mean lesser commitment, it just isn't the same.





Elsewhere, Chinese markets are keeping more resilient and rebounding after the lira collapse sparked a wave of risk aversion early on in Asian trading.





The Hang Seng is up 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is up 1.1% on the day.





Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are flat while Nasdaq futures are up 0.6% as Treasury yields keep lower going into European morning trade.