Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.13% at 21,948.23

Asian markets slump on growing coronavirus pandemic fears









The standout performer remains Chinese stocks with the Shanghai Composite up by 0.1% on the day, as the situation in mainland China appears to be getting better - investors also can take heart in additional stimulus by local authorities.





In the currencies space, USD/JPY flirts with a drop back under 110.00 to start the session while the franc also remains firm on the softer risk mood ahead of European trading.



