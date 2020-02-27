Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.13% at 21,948.23
Asian markets slump on growing coronavirus pandemic fears
The losses sustained also mirrors the sour mood in Wall Street overnight as well as heightened worries to start the new day. US futures are down by ~1.3% currently with 10-year yields having briefly touched a new record under 1.30% earlier in the session.
The standout performer remains Chinese stocks with the Shanghai Composite up by 0.1% on the day, as the situation in mainland China appears to be getting better - investors also can take heart in additional stimulus by local authorities.
In the currencies space, USD/JPY flirts with a drop back under 110.00 to start the session while the franc also remains firm on the softer risk mood ahead of European trading.