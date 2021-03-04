Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.13% at 28,930.11

The Nikkei falls to near one-month lows









Of note, the Nikkei also closes below a key trendline support and that might see sellers keep the momentum. But a lot will ride on Fed chair Powell's speech later today.





Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down 2.4% and the Shanghai Composite down 2.1%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 0.5% and Nasdaq futures down 0.8%.



