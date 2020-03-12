Nikkei 225 closes lower by 4.4% at 18,559.63

The Nikkei is down by over 21% on the year as of the close today









US futures are also down by ~3.5% currently and this isn't really going to help with the mood as we look towards the start of European trading.





The yen and franc are the ones bid in the currencies space, with USD/JPY now easing back to 103.80 after testing the 100-hour moving average above 104.00 earlier.





This represents the lowest close in the Nikkei since 2017 as Asian equities get routed today. The Hang Seng is down by 3.5% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.7%.