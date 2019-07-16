Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.69% at 21,535.25

Tokyo's main index closes lower in mixed session for Asian equities









Chinese equities are mixed as the Hang Seng is up by 0.2% but the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.2%. Investors remain cautious for the most part with US retail sales data still to come later and little direction seen in US-China trade talks still.





Overall, markets remain more steady in general with US futures little changed and Treasury yields also near flat levels. 10-year yields are holding at highs of 2.092% currently but are only 0.3 bps higher on the session.







ForexLive

As such, that isn't giving currencies much to work with as well. USD/JPY holds just above the 108.00 handle now but maintains a narrow trading range today.

Japanese stocks aren't having the best of days with all sectors posting losses in trading today. Industrials and consumer staples were the heavy losers and that is contributing to the decline in the Nikkei after the break yesterday.