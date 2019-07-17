Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.31% at 21,469.18
Tokyo's main index closes lower amid a softer mood in Asian equities
That's reflective to the mood overnight in Wall St, which was tempered by Trump's remarks that he could impose more tariffs on China if he wanted to. The Hang Seng is also down by 0.3% while the Shanghai Composite is weaker by 0.1% currently.
European equities look set to follow the mood here given gains posted yesterday before the turnaround in US stocks but overall risk sentiment remains more flat for the time being. US futures are near unchanged levels while Treasury yields are also little changed (a tad lower) as we begin the session.
USD/JPY is holding near flat levels at 108.23 as such, trapped within a 22 pips range today.