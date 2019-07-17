Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.31% at 21,469.18

Tokyo's main index closes lower amid a softer mood in Asian equities









European equities look set to follow the mood here given gains posted yesterday before the turnaround in US stocks but overall risk sentiment remains more flat for the time being. US futures are near unchanged levels while Treasury yields are also little changed (a tad lower) as we begin the session.







USD/JPY is holding near flat levels at 108.23 as such, trapped within a 22 pips range today.