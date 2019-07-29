Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.19% at 21,616.80

Asian equities are more subdued in trading to start the week









The Hang Seng is down by 1.5% while the Shanghai Composite is lower by 0.2% on the session currently. US and European futures are also a little lower so that's keeping markets on a more cautious footing as we begin the morning.







USD/JPY holds a tad lower at 108.63 but is little change on the day so far.

It goes to show that expectations are rather low ahead of trade talks between US and China this week. Continued protests in Hong Kong over the weekend and weak industrial profits data from China also aren't really helping with sentiment.