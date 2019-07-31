Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.87% at 21,521.53

Trade concerns weigh on Asian equities ahead of the Fed









Trump's remarks basically cemented already low expectations to be even lower and that isn't helping with the mood in Asian trading. The Hang Seng is down by 1.3% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.5% currently.







ForexLive

US and European futures are a little bit more upbeat, buoyed by more solid Apple earnings after the bell yesterday. That displays more mixed sentiment in markets ahead of the Fed decision later on in the day.

The rhetoric by Trump overnight isn't helping with sentiment in equities on the day with Asian stocks mostly slumping as trade talks continue in Shanghai today.