Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.28% at 20,618.57
Asian equities pull back amid weaker risk tones overnight
Caution is the best word to describe markets so far this week as investors and traders continue to wait on central bank cues before taking any firm direction.
However, Asian stocks are moving off the lows towards the end of the day with Chinese equities holding more flat amid US futures being a tad higher on the session.
USD/JPY is sitting higher near 106.50 amid Treasury yields holding more firm on the day. Looking ahead, trade headlines will be the key risk area to watch today before we get to the FOMC meeting minutes later in US trading.
I doubt the latter will offer much that we don't already know and considering how markets are more focused looking towards September's decision, the minutes shouldn't offer much insight on what to expect in that regard.