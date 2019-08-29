Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.09% at 20,460.93

Asian equities more subdued amid uncertainty and softer risk mood









US futures continue to sit 0.3% weaker on the day while Treasury yields are lower across the curve, hinting at a softer risk mood as we begin European trading. As such, USD/JPY is holding lower at 105.88 currently amid a firmer yen.





Equities in the region are failing to build off the more positive end to US trading overnight as risk aversion creeps in slightly to start the new day. The Hang Seng is weaker by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is flat currently as more subdued tones take over.