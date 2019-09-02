Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.41% at 20,620.19

Asian equities trade mixed as latest US-China tariffs go into effect









Meanwhile, Chinese stocks are more buoyant after private survey PMI data earlier today was better than the official figures over the weekend and also as Chinese authorities reiterated support to bolster the economy.







ForexLive

The Shanghai Composite is up by 1.3%, helped largely by gains in tech stocks. Meanwhile, US futures are more subdued as US-China tariffs kicked into effect over the weekend. That is leading to a bit of a tepid mood as we begin European trading today.

It's a bit of a mixed bag in Asian trading as Japanese stocks are marked lower amid more cautious sentiment while the Hang Seng is weaker by 0.6% as another round of fresh protests in Hong Kong continue to see lingering tensions in the city.