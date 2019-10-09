Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.61% at 21,456.38

Asian equities mostly pressured as tensions heat up ahead of trade talks









The focus for equities and risk turns towards US-China trade talks that begin tomorrow but hopes have been dashed as tensions flare with the US having blacklisted Chinese firms as well as imposing visa bans on Chinese officials this week.







Overall risk sentiment remains more measured on the day with bonds trading relatively unchanged (yields a tad higher) while US futures are up by 0.2% to begin the session.

Wall Street had a dour session overnight and that has translated into similar sentiment in Asian trading today. The Hang Seng index is also down by 0.6% but Chinese stocks are more steady trading near flat levels on the day currently.