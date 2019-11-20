Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.62% at 23,148.57

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Asian equities dragged lower by US-China tensions

Nikkei 20-11
Mounting tensions between US and China over Hong Kong is proving to be a mood dampener in trading so far today, and that is leading Asian stocks lower.

As such, the Hang Seng is also down by 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.5% on the day currently.

The overall risk mood remains more cautious/defensive with bond yields also tracking lower alongside risk trades. USD/JPY stays more modest near 108.50 though, after a move lower to 108.36 earlier in Asia Pacific trading.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose