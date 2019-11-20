Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.62% at 23,148.57
Asian equities dragged lower by US-China tensions
Mounting tensions between US and China over Hong Kong is proving to be a mood dampener in trading so far today, and that is leading Asian stocks lower.
As such, the Hang Seng is also down by 0.6% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.5% on the day currently.
The overall risk mood remains more cautious/defensive with bond yields also tracking lower alongside risk trades. USD/JPY stays more modest near 108.50 though, after a move lower to 108.36 earlier in Asia Pacific trading.