Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.12% at 23,409.14

The Nikkei snaps its brief win streak amid more cautious risk mood









It was very much expected to happen anyway but now it officially makes trade relations more complicated between the two countries in the big picture of things.





I still doubt it will be enough to derail a "Phase One" deal but perhaps it will make it more difficult for both sides to reconcile their differences on more structural issues that will continue to crop up in the next few years.





The Hang Seng is down by 0.2% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.5% currently. USD/JPY is also holidng a little weaker at 109.44 but is off the lows for the day posted earlier at around 109.33 as risk trades stay more tepid.

