Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.05% at 23,135.23

A rough day for Asian equities following the mood from Wall St overnight









The Hang Seng is down by 1.0% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.3% on the day. The overall risk mood is a bit more balanced though with US futures keeping flat while bond yields are a tad higher as we look towards European trading.







ForexLive

That said, sentiment remains cautious and fragile with the 15 December tariffs looking likely to fall into place and add some spice into US-China trade talks. USD/JPY is keeping more flat at 108.60 now after a fall to 108.49 earlier in the day.

The Nikkei ends the day lower as Asian equities follow the poor performance by US stocks in overnight trading. US-China tensions continue to stir the pot and is making it an uneasy time for investors so far during the trading week.