Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.29% at 23,952.35

Mixed mood in Asia as US-China trade details are lacking









Although things are finally made official, the lack of details is the main focus and that is failing to impress markets in general so far today. The Hang Seng is also trading lower by 0.4% but the Shanghai Composite is up by 0.3% - helped by more positive Chinese data.





That said, US futures are up by 0.3% while bond yields are also slightly higher so that perhaps could help elevate the risk mood a little in European trading.







ForexLive

The FX market is more subdued though with USD/JPY flat at 109.38 at the moment and little movement seen elsewhere - besides the pound.

The announcement of the imminent signing of the US-China Phase One trade deal at the end of last week is failing to provide much enthusiasm to Asian equities to start the day.