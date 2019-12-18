Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.55% at 23,934.43

Asian equities mixed as trade optimism eases









The Hang Seng is down by 0.1% while the Shanghai Composite is keeping more flat at the moment - with the PBOC injecting a sizable amount of liquidity into the market and also easing monetary conditions slightly earlier today.







ForexLive

The overall risk mood is more balanced though with US futures unchanged while bond yields are also keeping more steady to begin the session. USD/JPY is sitting at 109.47 but the dollar and yen are keeping slightly more firm across the board in general so far today.

The Nikkei gives up its gains on the week as US stocks barely inched higher in overnight trading. Trade optimism is easing while no-deal Brexit jitters hurt European stocks in trading yesterday, leaving for a bit of a mixed mood.