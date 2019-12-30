Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.76% at 23,656.62

The Nikkei closes the year 18.2% higher









All in all, it has been a commendable year for equities in the region despite a bit of a hiccup in Hong Kong and some minor niggles with emerging markets specifically.





The outlook going into next year could see AxJ outperform especially if hot money flows go to emerging markets amid a bit of a recovery in the global economy.







For the rest of the week, just be mindful that Japanese markets will be closed so be wary of thinner liquidity conditions. Just a reminder in case for those who forgot what happened earlier in the year.

The 24,000 mark proved to be a bit too much for the Nikkei in the end but it has still been a remarkable run to the upside for Japanese stocks this year.