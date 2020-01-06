Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.91% at 23,204.86

Japanese stocks off to a rough start to the year









Equities are weaker across the board with bonds staying bid as markets are staying more alarmed as tensions remain high at the moment. Gold and oil remain the standout performers while the yen is keeping more flat after some gains earlier today.







Chinese indices are defying the trend but that mostly owes to gains seen in energy stocks amid a surge in oil prices as fears of a US-Iran war remain heightened.

The Nikkei eases to one-month lows as tensions in the Middle East between US, Iran and Iraq continue to keep markets on their toes as we get the week started.