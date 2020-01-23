Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.98% at 23,795.44

The Nikkei closes near the lows as Asian equities skid on China virus fears ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday









The Hang Seng is down by about 2% with the Shanghai Composite weaker by nearly 3% on the day heading into the final stages of the session.





As a result, we're seeing more defensive flows with 10-year Treasury yields dropping to two-week lows, down by 2.6 bps to 1.743% at the moment. That in turn is keeping yen pairs pressured, with USD/JPY resting at 109.56 currently.

The meltdown in Chinese stocks is reverberating across the region and is keeping a more risk-off mood as we move towards European trading.