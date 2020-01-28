Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.55% at 23,215.71

Asian equities still feeling the heat from the coronavirus outbreak situation









Major currencies are keeping more calm with USD/JPY back up above 109.00 currently as we're seeing US futures keep higher by around 0.5%.







It's going to be a battle between coronavirus fears and earnings this week so keep that in mind when evaluating the risk mood over the next few days.

But at least the Nikkei is off its earlier lows as markets continue to take the coronavirus headlines in stride ahead of European trading. As China sneezes, the world catches a cold; and emerging markets in Asia are among the first the always bear the consequences.