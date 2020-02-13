Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.14% at 23,827.73
Asian equities slip on renewed coronavirus concerns
The jump in the number of cases reported by Hubei here - owing to a reclassification - is causing investors to be a little unsettled to start the day, as concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continue to persist.
That has seen risk trades take a bit of a hit, with Chinese equities on course to snap their seven-day rally; Shanghai Composite is down by 0.8% currently.
USD/JPY is lingering near the lows around 109.84 currently as Treasury yields are also marked lower with 10-year yields down 3.6 bps to 1.597% at the moment.