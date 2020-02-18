Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.40% at 23,193.80

Asian equities sit lower on the day as Apple becomes latest "casualty" of the coronavirus outbreak









The news is reverberating across the market as concerns are building on how other companies may also be affected by the recent lockdown in China.





The Hang Seng is down by 1.3% on the day while the Shanghai Composite is down by 0.2% as mainland Chinese stocks are somewhat holding up amid hopes of more stimulus by Chinese authorities to bolster the economy in the coming days/weeks.







ForexLive

US futures are down by 0.3% while Treasury yields are also marked lower across the curve, and USD/JPY is trading down to 109.75 as such.

It is pretty much red across the board in Asia as the risk tone keeps more negative ahead of European trading, after Apple issued a revenue guidance warning in light of the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.