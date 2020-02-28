Nikkei 225 closes lower by 3.67% at 21,142.96

Asian stocks are battered going into the weekend









Chinese equities are also failing to take heart in the whole situation today, with the Shanghai Composite down by 2.8% currently. It is pretty much a sea of red across the board.





The risk mood is still extremely pessimistic as we look towards European trading, with US futures down by another 1.4% and US 10-year yields at record lows near 1.234%.







ForexLive

As such, USD/JPY is staying pressured around 108.90 - threatening a break of a key trendline support - with the likes of the aussie and kiwi also tumbling.

No reprieve for equities ahead of the weekend as coronavirus fears continue to bubble up, with Asian stocks tumbling after the overnight decline in Wall Street.