Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.22% at 21,082.73
The early enthusiasm in the market fizzles out on report that G7 communique may not live up to the hype
Japanese stocks are closing at the lows for the day with early gains in the equities space also being pared as we look towards European trading. The Hang Seng is up by just 0.2% now with the Shanghai Composite up by 0.6% currently, way off earlier highs.
The fact that investors are also not keen on the liquidity injection by the BOJ is also something to be mindful about in the coming days.
US futures have also seen early gains ease, with E-minis down by ~0.2% at the moment.
As such, the yen leads gains in the currencies space with USD/JPY down to 107.70 now and the franc is also inching higher with USD/CHF falling to 0.9575 currently.