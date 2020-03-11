Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.27% at 19,416.06

The renewed risk aversion saps the optimism out of Asian equities









Chinese stocks were among the better performers but have given up gains on the day as well, with the Shanghai Composite now down by 0.6% on the day.







ForexLive

The softer risk mood looks set to carry over to the European morning and this will keep the likes of the yen and franc underpinned to start the session. USD/JPY is still sitting near the lows at 104.25 currently, down by 1.3% so far today.

US futures falling by 3% is setting the tone in the market today and Asian stocks are finding it tough to get sustain any optimism from the move higher in Wall Street overnight.