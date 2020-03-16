Nikkei 225 closes lower by 2.46% at 17,002.04

The Nikkei closes near the lows for the day after the BOJ policy decision









ETF purchases were very much expected but the BOJ appears to be catching a falling knife with their latest ploy and the market is not convinced as the Nikkei spiked higher initially before erasing those gains to fall by over 2% today.





The Hang Seng and Chinese equities are also down at their lows for the day now, with the former down by over 3.6% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 2.4%.





Japanese stocks held on to hope for the longest of time today, awaiting the BOJ decision but ultimately those hopes were overwhelmed by fear as the central bank appears to have disappointed the market with no change to rates or JGB yields target.