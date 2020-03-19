Nikkei 225 closes lower by 1.04% at 16,552.83

Asian equities weaker despite central bank action









In Japan, Softbank is the big drag as shares closed 17% lower - the biggest drop since its IPO all the way back in 1994. Elsewhere, the Hang Seng is down by 2.9% while the Shanghai Composite is down by 1.2% currently.







ForexLive

US futures are also down by about 3% on the day so far but USD/JPY is trading higher at 108.88 after an earlier surge to 109.55 as the rush for dollar continues.

ECB stimulus and the RBA cutting rates - and diving into QE - is not enough to turn the tide in the market so far today, as Asian equities fall once again.