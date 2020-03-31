Nikkei 225 closes lower by 0.88% at 18,917.01

The Nikkei posts its biggest quarterly loss since Q4 2008









Elsewhere, he Hang Seng is up by 0.7% but is on course for a 17% drop in the first quarter while Chinese indices are flat, with the CSI 300 index set to close 10% down in Q1 2020.





As for today, US futures are still looking more tepid and indecisive despite some solid gains overnight. E-minis are now down by 0.2%, little changed on the day.





In the currencies space, the dollar is keeping slightly firmer but so is the likes of the aussie and kiwi to start the European morning session. USD/JPY is up to 108.20 currently but off highs of around 108.70 earlier in Asia Pacific trading.



