Nikkei 225 closes lower by 4.50% at 18,065.41





The Hang Seng is down by over 2% while Chinese equities have also seen earlier gains - largely on the back of stimulus hopes - fade with the Shanghai Composite also down at the lows now, falling by 0.3% going into the final hour of trading.







US futures are down by over 3% currently and that is setting a bit of a softer tone to start the session. USD/JPY is keeping a little lower at 107.36 as such.

Concerns of the virus outbreak becoming more widespread in Japan and the continued economic fallout globally is stoking fears among investors it seems.