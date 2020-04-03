Nikkei 225 closes flat at 17,820.19

Asian equities stumble towards the finish line this week









With US futures also pointing lower to start the European morning, the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite are also trading softer towards the closing stages. The former is down by 0.6% while the latter is also down by 0.6% currently.





In the currencies space, the mood remains rather tepid with narrow ranges observed across the board. USD/JPY is pretty much at flat levels around 107.90 currently.





The Nikkei closes at flat levels (+0.01%) in a disappointing end to the week, even after the gains in Wall Street yesterday. As for the week itself, the Nikkei has fallen by 8%.